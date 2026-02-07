Singer Armaan Malik opens up about his creative bond with brother Amaal Mallik, explaining that disagreements are always for the betterment of the song. He stresses that for their hit 'Baari Baari,' the focus was on musical substance, not just virality.

Singer Armaan Malik has spoken candidly about his creative partnership with brother and composer Amaal Mallik, offering insight into how the siblings navigate differences while working together, particularly on their recent hit 'Baari Baari'. Emphasising trust, balance and a shared goal, Armaan said their collaborations succeed because disagreements are never about ego but always about improving the song.

Addressing the success of 'Baari Baari', which gained wide traction across social media platforms, Armaan was clear that virality was never the sole objective. According to him, the brothers focus equally on artistic satisfaction and listener experience. "If we talk about Baari Baari, it's not just about making this song viral. It has good lyrics also," he said, explaining that their approach is rooted in musical substance as much as reach.

Striking a Balance Between Art and Commerce

In an industry often driven by competition and fast-moving trends, Armaan believes the strength of his working relationship with Amaal lies in their "very good tuning" as collaborators. He said they instinctively understand how to strike the right balance between commercial appeal and creative fulfilment. "We always know the perfect balance between making something which is commercial and making something that is artistically and creatively satisfying for us as well," he told ANI.

The response to 'Baari Baari' reflected this balance. While the song performed strongly on Reels, with many users recreating its hook step, Armaan pointed out that it also resonated beyond short-form content. "A lot of people enjoy listening to it in cars and on their drives and just on their own whenever they're listening to music," he said, adding that this distinction matters deeply to him as an artist.

"It's not just something that's consumable but also enjoyable," he said. For Armaan, that enjoyment is the true measure of success. He said both brothers were creatively fulfilled by the final outcome. "We were very happy with the song that we made. We were very happy that we were able to make a good song and put it out into the world. And for us, I think that is the main goal," he said.

'Clash for the Right Thing': The Philosophy of Collaboration

Creative differences, however, are an inevitable part of their process. Armaan acknowledged that clashes do occur, especially because both he and Amaal bring distinct creative sensibilities to the table. "When two very differently creative people come together, there is always going to be some clash," he said.

What sets their collaboration apart, he added, is the intent behind those disagreements. "We always clash for the right thing--the betterment of the song."

A Legacy of Successful Collaborations

This philosophy has shaped a long and successful professional partnership. Over the years, Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have delivered numerous popular Bollywood tracks, with Amaal as composer and Armaan as singer. Their collaborations include 'Main Hoon Hero Tera,' 'Chale Aana,' 'Bol Do Na Zara,' 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', 'Jab Tak,' 'Tere Mere,' 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi,' 'Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar,' 'Sau Aasmaan,' and 'Jaan Hai Meri,' among others.

Personal Struggles and Professional Clarity

Their bond as collaborators has drawn particular attention in recent months following Amaal Mallik's public statement in March 2025, in which the composer announced that he was cutting ties with his parents due to mental health struggles, family pressure and alleged neglect. Amaal stated that these circumstances led to clinical depression and a severe identity crisis and that his future interactions with his family would be strictly professional.

At the time, Amaal clarified that he did not have a personal conflict with Armaan, stressing that his brother was never treated as a competitor. He also acknowledged that the situation had created distance between them but reiterated that the core issue lay in family dynamics, not sibling rivalry. (ANI)