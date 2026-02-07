Singer Armaan Malik calls India's independent music scene more exciting and lucrative than Bollywood, but believes long-term success requires balancing both. He also revealed plans for a 'rebirth,' with 15 unreleased English songs on the way.

Bollywood vs. Indie: A Balancing Act

Singer Armaan Malik has offered a candid assessment of India's changing music landscape, stating that while Bollywood made him a household name, independent music is fast becoming the more exciting and lucrative space for artists today. At the same time, he firmly believes that long-term success in India lies in balancing both worlds rather than choosing one over the other.Speaking to ANI about the shift, Malik said the rise of independent music has opened up unprecedented creative and financial opportunities. "It is becoming more and more exciting and lucrative to be part of the independent scene rather than the Bollywood playback scene," he said, reflecting on how artists today are no longer solely dependent on film music for visibility or growth.

However, Malik was careful to underline that this evolution does not diminish the importance of Bollywood playback singing. According to him, both spaces serve distinct purposes and are equally vital for an Indian artist's holistic growth. "I think there are a lot of opportunities in both. There are playback singing opportunities and independent music," he explained, adding that neither should "eat into the other."

Malik noted that independent music offers accessibility and creative freedom, but it also demands clarity of vision. "Independent music is open for anyone to make a single and put it out. Obviously, there is a quality of song that is required. People need to be able to get into your world, the world you created, visually or sonically," he said. In his view, carving out a unique artistic identity is crucial in a space that is growing rapidly and "indefinitely."

Despite the growing appeal of the indie scene, Malik stressed that Bollywood's reach remains unmatched in India. He acknowledged that film music continues to connect with audiences across regions, languages and generations. "Indian music and Bollywood music is very far reaching. A lot of people in the country listen to Bollywood music," he said.

For Malik, the debate is not about choosing sides but about coexistence. "I wouldn't say that one industry is more important than the other," he said. Instead, he believes the most successful Indian artists will be those who can move seamlessly between both spaces, adding, "The most successful artists from India will always be able to balance out both. Both are important for the growth or holistic growth of someone from an Indian perspective."

Armaan Malik's remarks on the evolving balance between Bollywood playback singing and independent music come at a time of heightened discussion within the Indian music industry. On January 27, 2026, leading playback singer Arijit Singh sent shockwaves across the industry by announcing his retirement from film playback singing through a social media post. In his official statement, Arijit Singh wrote, "I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off."

An Artistic 'Rebirth' and Global Push

Meanehile, beyond industry commentary, Malik also shared significant updates about his own creative journey. One of the biggest revelations was that he is currently sitting on nearly 15 unreleased English songs, signalling a strong push toward his global audience.

Focus on English Music and a New Album

"I am sitting on almost 15 unreleased English songs that I can't wait to put out," he said, adding that he is working towards shaping them into a cohesive body of work. "Hopefully, I can put an album together. If not this year, then maybe early next year," he said.

Embracing Vulnerability

This upcoming phase marks what Malik describes as a "rebirth" of the artist. After spending 18 years in the music industry, he says he is consciously moving away from polished perfection and towards vulnerability and honesty. "You're going to witness a rebirth of the artist," he said, emphasising that he wants fans to see the real person behind the music. "I definitely want myself to be vulnerable in my music and on stage," Armaan Malik said.

The Roadmap for 2025 and Beyond

When asked about what lies ahead following what he described as shedding a skin in 2025, Malik said the next phase will involve more live performances, deeper artistic intention and consistent releases. "I really do want to do more live shows," he said, while noting that his focus will extend beyond performances.

Greater attention will be given to visual and sonic direction, ensuring that his personality comes through clearly in both music and visuals.

According to Malik, the first part of the year will be devoted to planning and structuring his career roadmap. "The middle of the year is when all my new music will start taking shape and coming out there for all my fans," he said, adding that the process feels energising. "This year feels very exciting already!" (ANI)