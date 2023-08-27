Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora papped post lunch date; pictures go viral [Watch]

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have shared a relationship for the last few years. In a recent sighting, the couple was seen savoring a lunch date amidst a downpour in the city--by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for the past several years now. The duo even confirmed their relationship publicly by making joint appearances and speaking about each other on television shows and other public platforms. They even comment on each other’s social media pictures and never shy away from showing their affection publicly. However, for the last few weeks, the news of their break was embracing headlines and the couple had neither accepted nor denied the rumours. But today, pictures of them post a lunch date has gone viral proving that all is smooth between the couple. 

    On a rainy Sunday, Malaika and Arjun were photographed leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. Malaika looked elegant in a white collared short dress and white shoes, complemented by black sunglasses and a small handbag. Arjun sported a gray t-shirt, black jeans, and gray-white sneakers, adorned with a silver wristwatch, chain, black sunglasses, and a beanie. They navigated through the heavy rain under umbrellas to their blue car.

    Earlier, Arjun had put breakup speculations to rest by leaving a comment on Malaika's Instagram post. She shared a heartwarming video of her pet dog, Casper, on International Dog's Day. Arjun's comments, "The real star of your life #casper" and "Handsome boy," reaffirmed their bond.
    Regarding their professional endeavors, Arjun recently appeared in the action thriller "Kuttey," directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. He is currently filming for "The Lady Killer," directed by Ajay Bahl, where he stars alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Additionally, Arjun has a project with Bhumi titled "Meri Patni Ka Remake," along with actress Rakul Preet Singh, directed by Mudassar Aziz.

    Meanwhile, Malaika was present at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, joining other Bollywood figures like Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Kartik Aaryan. She made a special appearance in a song for Ayushmann Khurrana's "An Action Hero" last year. Malaika frequently serves as a judge on dance and modeling reality shows on television. In the past year, she also launched her own series, "Moving in with Malaika."
     

