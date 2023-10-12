Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ

    Actor Arjun Kapoor seems to deny and refuse all reports about his alleged cold war with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Salman Khan is in the news for the much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' that marks Salman and Katrina making a stronger comeback together on the screens after four years.

    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    It seems all is well between Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor, contrary to the multiple unverified media reports claiming the duo has not been on talking terms for a while. On Wednesday, Salman announced that he would attend the ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan match on October 14 (Saturday) to promote his upcoming film Tiger 3. YRF also shared the video announcement on their official Instagram handle, and Arjun Kapoor quickly liked the post, ending all rumours about his alleged cold war with Salman.

    ALSO READ: Why did Alia Bhatt threaten to block 'Jaideep Ahlawat's number post Raazi? Deets inside

    Boney Kapoor on his relationship with Salman Khan:

    While Arjun has never publicly addressed the rumours about his feud with Salman, his father, Boney Kapoor, had once mentioned in an interview that his relationship with Salman was "strained."

    Boney Kapoor on his son Arjun Kapoor wanting to become an actor:

    In a 2020 interview with a renowned Indian news agency, Boney revealed that Salman encouraged Arjun to become an actor. Boney said, "Arjun always wanted to become a film director. I had no plan to launch him like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand at acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him."

    Boney Kapoor on his rapport with Salman Khan:

    Boney added, "Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is very strained. Initially, Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman." Arjun Kapoor is currently dating Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. Arjun and Malika have been together for about five years now. Malaika also shares a son with Arbaaz. For the unversed, Arjun was once reportedly in a relationship with the younger sister of Salman, Arpita Khan. They apparently broke up in 2005. Arpita is now married to actor Aayush Sharma. The couple has two kids together.

    ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
