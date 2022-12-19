Argentina Wins FIFA 2022 World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan to Mohanlal to Dhanush celebrate Messi's win

What a superb game! Argentina won the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday night, defeating France. The squad, headed by Lionel Messi, defeated France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 deadlock on Sunday to win their third World Cup, despite Kylian Mbappé completing the first hat trick in a World Cup final in 56 years. Several Indian celebs, like Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Ranveer Singh, congratulated Argentina on their victory.

Mohanlal took to social media and tweeted a photo of the Argentina squad along with a lengthy message congratulating them on their victory. “A glorious final… two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. @leomessi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance… Kudos to @k.mbappe and the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end," he wrote.

Mammootty also tweeted about celebrating Argentina’s win. “What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world Well Played #France and @KMbappe #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance (sic)," he said.

Dhanush also joined in and tweeted, “Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving. Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year (sic)."

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was also blown away by the nail-biting match. “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup (sic)," he tweeted.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “G.O.A.T game ever #FIFAWorldCup" Congratulations, Argentina!

Argentina has won six of the 12 international football encounters between the two nations, while France has won three, with the remaining three ending in a tie. Argentina was competing in their sixth FIFA World Cup final, while France was competing in its fourth.