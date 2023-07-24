Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details

Fans are in suspense and waiting with bated breath as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's possible move to the star-studded city of Malibu stirs rumours and curiosity and is fuelling constant chatter about their alleged breakup rumours on social media.

Amid stirring rumours about the state of their marriage and the recent developments that might have come in as a huge shocker for the royal couple, which includes the royal family taking away their keys to the Fragmore Cottage, Their Spotify deal falling through, and so on and also reports which claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan were on the brink of considering a return to royal family after the 'Megxit', Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are setting their sights on an exciting change of scenery. Reports suggest that the couple is seriously considering a move to the glamorous city of Malibu, where the stars of Hollywood shine as bright as the California sun.

If the reports are true, Meghan and Prince Harry might soon shift to Malibu home, joining an elite list of celebrities like Simon Cowell, Cher, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, and Charlize Theron. The charming lure and appeal of rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's finest is undoubtedly captivating to the couple, seeking a refreshed start away from the radar of their former royal lives.

Snuggled along the stunning coastline, Malibu's exclusive residential community provides scenic views with a sense of privacy and security, an important aspect that the couple has been craving since their move to the US in 2020.

The potential home that caught the eyes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is reportedly near Leonardo DiCaprio's residence. Visualizing the star-studded encounters and chance meetings that the couple might have with the A-listers and creme de la creme of the Hollywood film industry while sipping coffee at a local cafe or walking along the sun-kissed Malibu beaches surely feels exciting and thrilling to the former royal couple.

While the panoramic and sun-kissed scenery may be a significant draw, insiders indicate, "The move consideration comes as Meghan is apparently shifting gears and making a comeback to Hollywood with WME. With Beverly Hills and LA nearby, where the deals are done smart. And there is a real Malibu scene where major A-Listers, Producers, and Executives Network and Strike Deals Amid Dinners and Beach Parties."

One can't help but speculate what this move would mean for Prince Harry, who is also exploring new opportunities outside the royal family. Also, according to recent reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly 'taking time apart' to rebuild their bond. As with any high-profile couple, rumours are uncontrolled, and only time will prove what the future holds for this beloved pair.

