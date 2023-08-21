Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joyful lunch date captured in new snapshot from Barbados

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India's most adored couples, share a glimpse of their delightful lunch date in Barbados through a fresh snapshot. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to delight their fans with glimpses of their outings. The duo recently enjoyed a lunch date, and although Virat had already shared a snapshot from the same outing on his Instagram account last week, a fresh image from the occasion has surfaced online, courtesy of the cafe they visited.

    The Instagram-shared photo captures Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli comfortably seated at a table. It seems they had finished their meal and decided to pose alongside the cafe owner. Anushka looked at ease in a blue shirt dress, while Virat exuded style in white floral shorts paired with a black tee. Their fans showered the photo with adoration.

    In a previous post, Virat had shared another image on his Instagram, depicting himself and Anushka standing in front of the menu displayed on the wall, both wearing radiant smiles. The caption read, “Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    On the professional front, Anushka has been absent from the silver screen for an extended period. Presently, she is dedicating her time to her daughter Vamika and frequently accompanies her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka's most recent appearance was in the film "Zero," co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her upcoming project is a sports drama, a biopic based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
