    Akshay Kumar stepped forward to help Sunny Deol with his loan repayment? Know details

    A bank placed Sunny Deol's home up for e-auction on Sunday in an effort to recoup a Rs 56 cr loan. According to a story, Akshay Kumar saved him.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    According to a recent rumour, Akshay Kumar offered to aid Sunny Deol with his loan payback. To recoup a loan of Rs 56 crore lent to the actor, a bank said on Sunday that Sunny Deol's Juhu residence would be put up for electronic auction. The bank removed the notification a day after the announcement was made, citing a technological error. According to recent reports, the OMG 2 actor promised to pay a "huge chunk" of the loan to save Sunny's Juhu home and stepped forward to assist the Gadar 2 actor. The assertions, however, have been refuted by Akshay's staff.

    According to a source who spoke to Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol met on Sunday, August 20, hours after the notice's release became widely known. He made the decision to assist the Gadar 2 (2023) actor right away. Akshay Kumar will settle the debt in full as part of the agreement. The loan will then be paid back to Akshay Kumar by Sunny Deol within a set period of time. The next thing Sunny Deol needs to do is have a meeting with the bank executives right now.

    Nevertheless, Akshay has not specified the precise sum he is willing to provide. The report indicates that the sum might be anywhere between Rs 30 and Rs 40 crores. If accurate, this demonstrates how our film industry is indeed like a family where members come together to aid when needed. It also demonstrates Akshay Kumar's altruism. He is genuinely unique in his sort, the insider continued.

    The spokeswoman for Akshay confirmed, "All such claims are categorically false." Only a few days have passed since the actors' on-screen altercation before the news of Akshay supporting Sunny broke. On August 11, Akshay released OMG 2, competing with Sunny's Gadar 2. The box office success of both films is amazing. While as of the morning of Monday, August 21, Gadar 2 had grossed Rs 377 crores. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 made Rs 113.67 crore in just 10 days.

