'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast

After a remarkable run on Netflix, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is back with a second season. Archana Puran Singh who has been a part of the show for a long time, recently revealed that she gets lesser pay than fellow cast members of the show like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

Kiku was asked by Siddharth Kannan if he feels bad about the work he puts into dressing costumes, heavy makeup, preparing lines, and presenting on stage, but Archana makes money just by sitting and laughing. Archana quickly chimed in and said, “Paise ye log double le jate hai. Toh sahi hai na mehnat karo bhai. (These people earn double the money, so they must do the hard work).”

"I’m getting paid to laugh, and they’re getting paid for their hard work. Some get paid for their beauty, others for their talent, but I get paid for all of that," she added.

Archana also talked about the awkwardness she shared with some fans when they came up to her and asked her to laugh loudly like she does in the shows. She said that she can't laugh like a mad person in real life. She called it 'irritating' and said, "Sometimes, people meet me while I’m shopping and say, ‘Aree Archana ji, aap has nahi rahi‘ (You’re not laughing, Archana ji). It’s so irritating."

"Some have even asked me to laugh loudly when they’re clicking a photo. I’m not a mad person, and I’ve walked away from such situations," Archana added.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's second season will premiere on September 21. It will star Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, stars of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and Rohit Sharma, among others.

