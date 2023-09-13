Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTV VMAs 2023 Winners: 'Anti-Hero' singer Taylor Swift takes home four major awards; read details

    On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India), the MTV Video Music Awards handed Moon Man awards to the finest of the best in the music business. Taylor Swift took home four televised awards, including Video of the Year.

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were held in the Prudential Centre in New Jersey on Tuesday (Wednesday in India), with Nicki Minaj hosting and performing. Taylor Swift topped the group with eight nominations, including artist of the year, video of the year, and song of the year for her smash single "Anti-Hero."

    Beyoncé, Doja, Karol G, Minaj, and Shakira have joined Swift as artist of the year candidates, marking the first time since the category's inception in 2017 that all nominees are female. Shakira was honoured with the Video Vanguard Award. The night also saw the debut of a new category, Best Afrobeats.

    Throughout the ceremony, Demi Lovato, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, and Fall Out Boy, among others, performed.

    Video of the year

    Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

    Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

    Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

    SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

    Artist of the year

    Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

    Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

    Karol G – Interscope Records

    Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

    Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

    Song of the year

    Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

    Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

    Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

    SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

    Best new artist

    GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

    WINNER: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

    Kaliii – Atlantic Records

    Peso Pluma – Double P Records

    PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

    Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

    Best collaboration

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

    Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

    Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

     

    WINNER: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

    Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

    Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

    Best pop

    Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

    Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records

    Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

    Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

    P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

    Best hip-hop

    Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

    DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records

    GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

    Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

    Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

    Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

    WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

    Best R&B

    Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

    Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

    Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

    WINNER: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

    Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

    Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution

    Best alternative

    blink-182 – “Edging” – Columbia Records

    boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

    Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen                                                                        

    WINNER: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

    Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

    Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records

    Best rock

    Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

    Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

    WINNER: Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records

    Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

    Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

    Best Latin

    WINNER: Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

    Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment

    Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment

    Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

    Rosalia – “Despecha,” – Columbia Records

    Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin

    Best K-pop

    aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

    BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

    Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

    Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

    WINNER: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

    Best Afrobeats

    Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

    Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

    Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

    Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

    Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

    WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

    Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

    Video for good

    Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix

    Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

    Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

    WINNER: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

    Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

    Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

    Push performance of the year

    August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

    September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

    October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

    November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records

    December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

    January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

    February 2023: Armani White – “Goated” – Def Jam

    March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

    WINNER: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

    May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

    June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

    July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

    Best direction

    Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño

    Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

    Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

    Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

    SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

    Best cinematography

    Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

    Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier

    Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson

    Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

    Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang

    Best visual effects

    Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

    Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

    Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon

    Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

    Best choreography

    WINNER: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

    Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna

    Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece

    Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

    Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

    Best art direction

    boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

    BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

    WINNER: Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

    Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

    Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides

    SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

    Best editing

    BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

    Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell

    Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter

    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

    SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

    Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes

    Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

    BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

    Show of the Summer

    Drake – OVO / Republic Records

    Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

    Karol G – Interscope Records

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

    Group of the Year

    WINNER: BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

    FIFTY FIFTY – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

    FLO – Uptown Records/Republic Records

    Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

    Måneskin – Arista Records

    NewJeans – ADOR/Geffen Records

    SEVENTEEN – HYBE / Geffen Records

    TOMORROW x TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

    Song of the Summer

    Beyoncé – “Cuff It” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

    Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

    Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

    Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)” – Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records

    Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records

    FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

    Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

    WINNER: Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

    Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” – 10k Projects / Capitol Records / Dolo Entertainment / Atlantic Records

    Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

    SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

    Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma” – Republic Records

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

    Luke Combs – “Fast Car” – Columbia Nashville

    Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records

    Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)” – Warner Music Latina

    Album of the Year

    Beyoncé – Renaissance – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

    Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss – OVO / Republic Records

    Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains – Boominati / Republic Records

    Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation – Columbia Records

    SZA – SOS – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

    WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights – Republic Records

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
