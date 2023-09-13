'Jawan' box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film soon to cross Rs 600 cr mark worldwide

Jawan box office collection Day 6: Jawan will soon cross the Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office as the film's worldwide collection is now at Rs 574.89 crore.

The film 'Jawan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, has reached yet another milestone. The film, released on September 7, is on its way to joining the Rs 350-crore club in India. The action-thriller, directed by Atlee, has topped the Rs 600-crore mark internationally in less than a week. The film broke practically all original records for a Hindi-language picture and continues to do so.

'Jawan' is a box-office success. On Day 1, the film grossed Rs 74.50 crore in India across all languages. The film became the highest opening day in Hindi cinema history, grossing Rs 129.06 crore globally. According to trade sources, 'Jawan' made Rs 26.50 crore net in India on Day 6, September 12. As a result, India's total collection currently stands at Rs 345.58 crore. On September 11, 'Jawan' had an overall occupancy of 26.28 per cent.

SRK's film has surpassed 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan', becoming the fastest film to reach the Rs 300-crore club (nett BOC Hindi). While 'Jawan' broke this barrier on Day 6, 'Pathaan' did it on Day 7, and 'Gadar 2' did so on Day 8.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Jawan' has already crossed the Rs 600-crore milestone at the global box office. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind Jawan, shared the film’s worldwide collection on Instagram. They wrote, “The box office is running high with King Khan!✨🔥.”

About Jawan:

'Jawan' will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

The film is a commercial entertainment in which SRK plays an intelligence officer and a burglar. Filming occurred in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.