Imtiaz Ali's film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' brings together AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Irshad Kamil for a new song, 'Kya Kamaal Hai'. The track is described as a "song of hope." The film itself is a love story set during the 1947 partition.

Star-Studded Musical Collaboration

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is set to feature a song which will mark the collaboration of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and singer Diljit Dosanjh for a song penned by Irshad Kamil. According to the press note, the new track is titled 'Kya Kamaal Hai'.

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The makers call this a "song of hope" amidst the noise, violence and displacement that surrounds us today. "It serves as a gentle reminder of the beautiful world we live in, one where love is abundant, happiness outweighs sorrow, and togetherness has the power to break every barrier," read the press note. To introduce the highly awaited collaboration, Imtiaz Ali, Irshad Kamil and Diljit Dosanjh posed for the paparazzi as a group, signifying their union for the film's track.

About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' captures the journey "that lingers in stolen glances, unfinished conversations and memories that refuse to fade away". The one-minute and thirteen-second teaser opens with the narration of Diljit Dosanjh, which introduces the heartbreaking love story of Naseer as he rests on a hospital bed.

A Tale of Love and Longing

In the film, Vedang Raina portrays the young version of Naseer, while Sharvari dons the character of his lover. As per the teaser, the makers describe the movie as a story of "love and longing" due to the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The movie is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Film and presented by Applause Entertainment.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 12.