Charli XCX is set for a 12-date North American tour this fall to promote her upcoming seventh studio album, 'Music, Fashion, Film,' which releases on July 24. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 11.

Singer Charli XCX is going back on tour this fall to promote her upcoming seventh studio album, 'Music, Fashion, Film,' reported Variety.

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According to Variety, the 12-date North American tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 11 and includes two nights at both Brooklyn's Barclays Centre and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. 'Music, Fashion, Film' is set to release July 24 and includes the already-released singles 'Rock Music' and 'SS26.' The album cover, which was revealed last week, features John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese as representations of each aspect in the title. See all the 'Music, Fashion, Film' tour dates below.

'Music, Fashion, Film' Tour Dates

September 11, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA September 14, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY September 15, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY September 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON September 24, 2026 - Boston, MA September 28, 2026 - Washington, DC October 6, 2026 - Atlanta, GA October 14, 2026 - San Diego, CA October 17, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA October 18, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA October 21, 2026 - Glendale, AZ October 23, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV

Festival Appearances

Charli is also hitting the festival circuit, playing Chicago's Lollapalooza, San Francisco's Outside Lands and the U.K.'s Reading & Leeds over the summer, as well as Austin City Limits in October, reported Variety. (ANI)