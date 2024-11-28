Entertainment

Esha Gupta birthday: Let's look back at her career, Bollywood journey

Bollywood's Superflop Actress Turns 39

Bollywood's most unsuccessful actress, Esha Gupta, turns 39. She has yet to deliver a hit film in her career

12 Years of Box Office Flops for Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta hasn't delivered a single hit in her 12-year film journey, which began with Jannat 2 in 2012

From Modeling to Films: Esha Gupta's Journey

Esha Gupta participated in Femina Miss India and became Miss Photogenic. She then modeled for the Kingfisher Calendar before venturing into films

Esha Gupta's Acting Falls Short

After Jannat 2, critics advised Esha Gupta to attend acting school. Her second film, Raaz 3D, didn't fare much better

Esha Gupta's 17-Film Career: No Solo Hits

Esha Gupta has worked in 17 films over 12 years, including some cameo roles, but hasn't delivered a solo hit

Bold Image Doesn't Translate to Box Office Success

Esha Gupta's bold image on Instagram and in films hasn't translated into box office success

Esha Gupta's Upcoming Films

Esha Gupta's upcoming films include Murder 4, Desi Magic, and Hera Pheri 3, all currently in production

