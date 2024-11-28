Esha Gupta birthday: Let's look back at her career, Bollywood journey

Entertainment
Bollywood's most unsuccessful actress, Esha Gupta, turns 39. She has yet to deliver a hit film in her career
Esha Gupta hasn't delivered a single hit in her 12-year film journey, which began with Jannat 2 in 2012
Esha Gupta participated in Femina Miss India and became Miss Photogenic. She then modeled for the Kingfisher Calendar before venturing into films
After Jannat 2, critics advised Esha Gupta to attend acting school. Her second film, Raaz 3D, didn't fare much better
Esha Gupta has worked in 17 films over 12 years, including some cameo roles, but hasn't delivered a solo hit
Esha Gupta's bold image on Instagram and in films hasn't translated into box office success
Esha Gupta's upcoming films include Murder 4, Desi Magic, and Hera Pheri 3, all currently in production
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's lavish Mumbai home: 8 Exclusive photos
YRKKH Spoiler alert: Shocking kidnapping drama creates chaos
Ranbir to Sidharth:8 actors who lost control during intimate scenes
Johnny Lever to Aamir Khan: 7 short-height successful Bollywood Stars