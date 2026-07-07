Apple TV+ has greenlit 'Guilty Creatures,' a true-crime thriller starring Julia Garner and directed by Craig Gillespie. Based on a book, the series explores a murderous affair between two lovers in Florida who lived as killers for 18 years.

Apple TV has officially ordered 'Guilty Creatures', a new thriller series based on Mikita Brottman's acclaimed true-crime book 'Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida'. Emmy-winning actor Julia Garner will star in the series and also serve as an executive producer, while Craig Gillespie has been attached to direct and executive produce the project, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be showrun and executive produced by Stuart Zicherman, with Sarah DeLappe adapting the book for the screen. Produced by Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner, 'Guilty Creatures' has been developed through the studio's first-look agreements with Garner's Alma Margo and Gillespie's Fortunate Jack Productions.

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About the Series

According to the official synopsis, the true-crime drama is set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle. It explores "the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers," while examining "their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Behind the Scenes: The Production Team

The executive producing team includes Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, alongside Garner through Alma Margo. Zicherman also serves as an executive producer along with DeLappe. Gillespie and Annie Marter executive produce through Fortunate Jack Productions, while author Mikita Brottman is also attached as an executive producer.

Key Creatives and Their Work

Julia Garner

Garner, widely recognised for her Emmy-winning performance in 'Ozark', has a busy slate of upcoming projects. She will next star opposite Anthony Boyle in Netflix's limited series 'The Altruists', where she also serves as an executive producer. She is currently in production on Tyrant for Amazon MGM Studios alongside Charlize Theron, directed by David Weil from his own screenplay. Garner will also appear in the upcoming season of Apple TV's The Studio. Her recent credits include two of 2025's major releases, Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' and the Oscar-nominated horror thriller 'Weapons'. Her filmography also features 'The Royal Hotel', 'The Assistant', 'Grandma', 'Maniac,' 'Dirty John' and 'The Americans'.

Craig Gillespie

Gillespie most recently directed DC's 'Supergirl' and has also helmed episodes of 'Your Friends & Neighbors' and Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy.'

Stuart Zicherman

Zicherman recently developed the first season of FX's 'American Sports Story' featuring Aaron Hernandez and previously served as showrunner and executive producer on 'The Shrink Next Door'. His writing credits also include 'The Americans', 'Sweetbitter' and 'The Affair.'