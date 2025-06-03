Image Credit : our own

A Hidden Version Used in the Film’s Climax

The conversation became even more intriguing when filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the film, added another layer to the story. He revealed that there was an alternate version of “Tum Kya Mile” that never made it to the public release. “I didn’t have the lyrics in front of me. You sang a version of the song—it was only for the film and never released. It was used only at the end, in the climax, when Rani runs towards Rocky,” said Johar.

This version, reserved for one of the most emotional moments in the film, added an exclusive charm and further emphasized the song’s narrative power.