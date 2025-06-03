- Home
- Did you know Shreya Ghoshal sent her ‘Tum Kya Mile’ vocals from home just before release
Did you know Shreya Ghoshal sent her ‘Tum Kya Mile’ vocals from home just before release
Shreya Ghoshal revealed she recorded “Tum Kya Mile” from home the night before release, impressing fans with her spontaneity, while Karan Johar shared details of an unreleased version used in the film.
The enchanting voice of Shreya Ghoshal has once again captured hearts, this time not just through her singing, but with a heartfelt behind-the-scenes revelation. During a special episode of Indian Idol, the celebrated singer opened up about the spontaneous and emotional recording of “Tum Kya Mile” from the hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Shreya, often hailed as the queen of melody in Bollywood, shared that the song was recorded under unusual circumstances. “I don’t know if you know, but the day the song was released, it was recorded that very night. I sang it from home and sent it,” she revealed. This surprising detail offered a glimpse into her dedication and ability to deliver brilliance, even without a traditional studio setup.
A Hidden Version Used in the Film’s Climax
The conversation became even more intriguing when filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the film, added another layer to the story. He revealed that there was an alternate version of “Tum Kya Mile” that never made it to the public release. “I didn’t have the lyrics in front of me. You sang a version of the song—it was only for the film and never released. It was used only at the end, in the climax, when Rani runs towards Rocky,” said Johar.
This version, reserved for one of the most emotional moments in the film, added an exclusive charm and further emphasized the song’s narrative power.
A Testament to Shreya's Musical Brilliance
Known for her pitch-perfect delivery and deep emotional expression, Shreya Ghoshal continues to be a beacon of excellence in Indian music. This candid moment on Indian Idol not only deepened fans’ appreciation for the song but also reaffirmed Shreya’s legacy as one of the most soulful and dedicated artists in the industry.