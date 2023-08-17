AP Dhillon sparks 'dating' rumours with actress Banita Sandhu at dinner date - WATCH

The recent appearance of AP Dhillon with actress Banita Sandhu erupts the news of their relationship and dating rumours as the rumoured couple got spotted by paps on a romantic dinner date in the city and video went VIRAL.

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu fuelled dating rumours when they stepped out together on Wednesday night. The actress, who was seen in the film October, sparked dating rumours after she shared a video in which she was kissing Dhillon. Dhillon also released a music video titled With You featuring Banita. Although the rumoured couple is yet to address the speculations, fans got convinced that they are together after they spotted them attending the premiere of his docuseries together and headed out for a dinner date after the screening. They got joined by their friends and other stars from the industry.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh shines at AP Dhillon's premiere after 'Rocky Aur Rani' Success; gears up for 'Don 3' challenge

In photos and videos from last night, Banita looked gorgeous in an orange body-fitting dress. She tied her hair into a bun and completed her look with minimal makeup and bold lipstick. She was spotted at the docuseries premiere, cheering Dhillon on, and soon after got captured while riding in the same car as the singer as they headed for dinner. At dinner, Dhillon was protecting Banita as the paparazzi surrounded them. Watch the video below:

Fans took to the comments section to extend support to the rumoured couple. "Really hope they are dating," a fan wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis. Meanwhile, Dhillon is preparing to drop his four-part docuseries, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The docuseries would stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 18. Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four-part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today.

ALSO READ: Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details