Globally acclaimed DJ Anyma will perform in India for the first time with his AEDEN tour in Mumbai on November 21, 2026. The one-night-only show, produced by Sunburn, will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, promising an immersive experience.

A Milestone for India's Electronic Music Scene

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, in a press note shared, "Anyma's first-ever performance in India represents a meaningful shift in how global electronic artists are engaging with this market. His work goes beyond music - it's a fully realised creative universe that aligns with how Indian audiences are increasingly responding to immersive, high-concept live experiences. Bringing Anyma to India is a deliberate step towards expanding the scope of what electronic music performances can be here and a reflection of India's growing relevance on the global touring map."

Beyond Music: A Cinematic Live Experience

Renowned for reshaping the global techno movement, Anyma stands at the intersection of boundary-defying music, visual art and immersive technology. His work transcends traditional DJ performances, evolving into deeply cinematic, emotionally driven live experiences that explore themes of human consciousness, futurism and connection. Across the world's most influential stages and festivals, Anyma has built a cult following for shows that are visually and sonically powerful. (ANI)