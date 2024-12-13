Nayanthara 'sacrificed' films while dating Prabhu Deva? Here's why she had to COMPROMISE

Nayanthara once left films in 2011 for love when she was dating Prabhu Deva. It was when she believed that she needed to make sacrifices for love. Looking back on her journey, she credits the tough phases she had to go through and it's role in shaping her life. Nayanthara, the 'Lady Superstar' of South Indian cinema is now married to Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara, often referred to as the ‘Lady Superstar’ of South Indian cinema, revealed the reasons behind her decision to step away from films in 2011. She shared that her choice was influenced by her belief at the time that love required significant compromises. This decision came during her relationship with actor-choreographer Prabhudeva, as she thought sacrificing her career was essential to maintain love in her life

The actress explained that the workings of the film industry shaped her perception of relationships, citing how second marriages and compromises were often normalized. Nayanthara believed that love demanded complete devotion, even if it meant giving up aspects of one’s identity. This perspective, she admitted, reflected her vulnerability and youth at the time

Looking back, Nayanthara acknowledged that the challenging phase helped her grow into a stronger person. She credited the relationship for teaching her resilience and helping her realize her true potential. It was through this experience that she transformed into a more self-aware individual, ready to navigate both personal and professional challenges

Nayanthara met filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where their collaboration blossomed into love. After dating for over eight years, the couple tied the knot in June 2022. Their bond represents a new phase in her life, rooted in mutual respect and understanding

Latest Videos