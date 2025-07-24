Anuparna Roy's debut film "Songs of Forgotten Trees" will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh, and presented by Anurag Kashyap, it's India's sole entry in the Horizons section

Director Anurag Kashyap is all set to present Anuparna Roy's feature directorial debut 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', which will world premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, reported Variety.

The human drama marks India's only selection in Venice's Horizons strand, joining the ranks of previous films including Chaitanya Tamhane's 'Court' and Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen,' the latter of which recently bowed on Prime Video.

Starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, the Mumbai-set feature is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh, with co-production from Navin Shetty and Roy herself, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the film follows Thooya, a migrant and aspiring actress who navigates Mumbai by leveraging beauty and wit, occasionally trading intimacy for opportunity. When she sublets her sugar daddy's upscale apartment to Swetha, a fellow migrant working a corporate job, the two women from seemingly different worlds begin sharing more than just living space. Amid Mumbai's relentless pulse, they discover silent empathy, though personal histories and wounds test their delicate connection in what the synopsis describes as "a strange and tender unfolding - of selfhood, of survival, of unexpected kinship."

"I have always believed in backing new talent, especially those who want to say something different, challenge the set norms by their ideas and beliefs," Kashyap said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

"Ranjan and I have been associated with multiple such films over the years, and it's amazing to see such raw talent continuously coming up. Anuparna is definitely one such voice and we feel proud and happy to back her first feature," added Kashyap as quoted by Variety.

Films where Kashyap and Singh have teamed on as producers include 'Little Thomas' and Berlin title 'Tiger's Pond,' reported Variety.

Kashyap's endorsement comes as his own latest feature 'Bandar' (Monkey in a Cage), starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, preps for its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.