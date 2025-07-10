- Home
'Metro In Dino' Box office collection day 6: Here's how much the Anurag Basu film collected
Metro...In Dino has raked in ₹24.03 crore at the box office and will soon release on Netflix. The film is performing well on its sixth day, leaving fans wondering if it will hit the ₹25 crore mark
Metro...In Dino maintained steady momentum at the box office in its first week. According to reports from GQ India via filmibeat.com, the digital rights have been acquired by Netflix.
The OTT release date is yet to be confirmed. The film is doing well in theaters. Critics speculate that Anurag Basu's film will release on Netflix in the last quarter of 2025 or early September.
According to Sacnilk, Metro...In Dino earned ₹1.78 crore at the box office by 10 pm on its sixth day (first Wednesday). This brings the total box office collection to ₹24.03 crore.
Will Metro...In Dino reach ₹25 crore on its sixth day? It seems quite likely. The film appears to be collecting ₹2-3 crore even on weekdays.
The film has earned ₹1.78 crore so far. Anurag Basu's film is expected to reach around ₹2.5-3 crore on Wednesday. The makers are hopeful that it will cross the ₹25 crore mark.
Metro...In Dino box office collection: Day 1 (Friday)- ₹3.5 crore, Day 2 (Saturday)- ₹6 crore, Day 3 (Sunday)- ₹6 crore, Day 4 (Monday)- ₹2.5 crore, Day 5 (Tuesday)- ₹3 crore, Day 6 (Wednesday)- ₹1.78 crore (till 10 pm)
