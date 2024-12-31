Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema’s obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed disappointment with the Hindi film industry's focus on profits, remakes, and inflated costs, which he says have stifled creativity. Criticizing the obsession with stardom and lack of originality, Kashyap revealed plans to shift to South India for creative stimulation

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema's obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, best known for directing Gangs of Wasseypur, recently expressed deep disappointment and frustration with the current state of the Hindi film industry. He voiced concerns over the industry's growing obsession with profits, remakes, and escalating filmmaking costs, which he believes have robbed the joy from the creative process. Kashyap also blamed talent management agencies for prioritizing stardom over genuine acting skills among aspiring performers.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Kashyap explained that the industry's focus on profitability has made it challenging for filmmakers like him to experiment. He remarked that the constant emphasis on revenue generation starts even before production begins, making the filmmaking process feel uninspired. He shared his decision to move out of Mumbai to explore opportunities in South India, where he hopes to find creative stimulation. Kashyap noted that remaining in the current environment would lead to creative stagnation for him.

Kashyap’s Disgust with Bollywood's Mindset

Kashyap expressed disgust with the industry's lack of originality, criticizing its tendency to remake successful films rather than supporting fresh ideas. He referred to the mindset as one that avoids innovation unless there is an existing reference point. He cited the example of a script like Manjummel Boys, asserting that such a film would never be made in Hindi cinema unless it first proved successful elsewhere.

Bollywood's Preoccupation with Stardom

The filmmaker also criticized the culture of stardom prevalent in Bollywood, which he believes was exacerbated by the entry of streaming platforms. According to Kashyap, streaming platforms introduced a more Westernized approach to the industry, which created unrealistic expectations among actors regarding their treatment. He observed that many now feel disrespected if not treated like stars, leading to a decline in the focus on actual filmmaking.

Rising Costs of Filmmaking

Kashyap pointed out that the cost of producing films in Bollywood has risen significantly over the years. He used his 2018 film Mukkabaaz as an example, stating that its production cost today would be five times higher than when it was originally made.

By reflecting on these challenges, Kashyap emphasized his growing disillusionment with the Hindi film industry and his plans to seek creative growth in a more stimulating environment.

