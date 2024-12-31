Allu Arjun Arrest to Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash: 7 Major controversies that grabbed headlines in 2024

From Allu Arjun's arrest in a stampede to Nayanthara-Dhanush's clash, 2024 witnessed major controversies shaking the entertainment industry, sparking debates, backlash, and public apologies across the board.



The entertainment industry had many controversies this year, with high-profile incidents capturing public attention. From Allu Arjun’s arrest in a stampede to the Nayanthara-Dhanush clash, 2024 was filled with drama, public backlash, and apologies, shaking the foundation of Bollywood and beyond

Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Allu Arjun was arrested following a deadly stampede during a promotional event for Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was injured. Arjun is currently out on interim bail. Despite the tragedy, Pushpa 2 has become the year’s highest-grossing film, earning over Rs 1,700 crore.

Poonam Pandey Death Hoax

Poonam Pandey sparked controversy when her team announced her death from cervical cancer in February, later revealing it was a publicity stunt to raise awareness. The move drew widespread criticism from fans, celebrities, and the public for using a serious issue for promotion. Pandey’s PR agency later issued an apology.



Hema Committee Report

The Justice Hema Committee's August report revealed systematic abuse and mistreatment of women in Malayalam cinema. All 17 members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), including Mohanlal, resigned as a result of the startling disclosures. Several well-known figures in the sector were the targets of FIRs.

'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Row

The Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stirred controversy in September when claims surfaced that it downplayed the religious identities of terrorists involved in the 1999 hijack. In response to criticism, Netflix changed the show to reveal the true names and code names of the hijackers after they were called by the authorities.

Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of blocking footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for use in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. Additionally, Dhanush submitted a legal letter requesting damages of Rs 10 crore. Several other performers in the industry supported Nayanthara's public letter.

Darshan and Renukaswamy Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in June for allegedly killing his fan Renukaswamy, who had sent obscene messages to Darshan's associate, Pavithra Gowda. Darshan, Gowda, and seven others were granted bail by the Karnataka High Court amidst the ongoing investigation into the case.

Kapil Sharma's Alleged Racist Comments Against Atlee

Kapil Sharma faced backlash for allegedly making racist remarks about director Atlee’s skin color during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. After the controversy, Sharma defended his comments, urging people not to spread hate on social media and apologized for any offense caused.

