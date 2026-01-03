Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the backlash he faced after collaborating with Karan Johar, revealing that a section of his fans felt he had “sold out.” His candid remarks shed light on loyalty, creative freedom.

Anurag Kashyap indicates that they said quite a few things and went through their own reasons for it as he heard these remarks from Karan Johar about how he teamed up with Anurag Kashyap, adding further in feedback that directed towards loyalty and appreciation aspects from different sections within the fandom of Anurag Kashyap for his case. Kashyap is known for extremely raw, independent cinema, admitted that many of his fans believed he compromised ideals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Working With Karan Johar

In the latest interaction with Anurag Kashyap, it has come out that the criticism distated surprise into him. The filmmaker said that those people who were raising a toast at an unusual storytelling from him were now questioning his title of filmmaking. "They turned on me. They thought I sold out," Kashyap said, buttressing how quickly opinion changes after such association.

“People saw me and Karan as rivals, as two different ends of a spectrum," he said. “Him doing that film was also kind of disappointing for many people. A lot of those who used to follow my work felt that I had sold out, that I was making a film with a star and with Karan Johar involved." Said Anurag Kashyap

‘’The backlash wasn’t just about the film’s failure, it was about perception. For some, the collaboration symbolised a betrayal of Anurag Kashyap’s indie credibility. Whatever it was, that became the story from then on, and it still persists, Even now, people say that my downfall happened because I ‘shook hands’ with Karan. And I’m like, what do you mean by shaking hands? We did a film together." he said.

Stereotypes That Bollywood Breaks

He also pointed out how Bollywood thrives on fixed labels because of that. Independent filmmakers are always meant to wear that label, whereas the film banks mainly on mainstream producers. "These ventures limit people, and they do not allow meaningful collaborations across methodologies of filmmaking," says Anurag Kashyap on his own behalf.