Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's saree styles for Mahashivratri

Lifestyle
Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is wearing a green Bandhani saree in this. Such sarees look quite different and beautiful. You can try heavy earrings with it.
Anupamaa aka Rupali is carrying a blue Gota Patti saree with a matching border in this. If you try something like this on Mahashivratri, it will suit you a lot.
Rupali is wearing a pink designer saree in this, which is looking quite gorgeous. This is best for worship as well as party. You can buy such sarees in the range of ₹1000.
In this, Rupali is wearing a red designer saree. Such sarees are a perfect option for Mahashivratri puja as well as party. You can buy it both online and offline.
Rupali Ganguly has paired an embroidery saree with a long shrug in this, which is looking quite classy. Such a saree will be easily available at a low rate.
