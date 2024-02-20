Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Anupamaa star Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59

    Rituraj Singh, one of the television industry's most beloved performers, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59.

    Rituraj Singh, 59, was known for his roles in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Laado 2 - Veerpur Ki Mardani, Anupamaa, Beintehaa, and others. He died of cardiac arrest on February 20. According to news reports, the actor has a pancreatic illness and was recently hospitalised following a cardiac arrest. 

    Rituraj's close friend Amit Bhel verified the news of his demise, telling the entertainment portal, “Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away.”

    Producer Sandiip Sikcand shared a statement on Rituraj Singh's demise and wrote, “I am shocked & heartbroken on hearing the news ! Someone posted the news on one of my WhatsApp groups early in the morning and, since, I have just been in shock. I worked closely with Ritu in 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii'. He was one of the few actors who gave me a warm welcome on the show. To say that he was a brilliant actor is an obvious thing, but more than an actor, he was one of the finest human beings that I know. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and kids get the strength to deal with this loss."

    Rituraj is recognised for series such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, Abhay 3, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend, among others. He also appeared in Rupali Ganguly's famous programme, Anupamaa. Rituraj has also appeared in films like Satyamev Jayate II and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the latter, he plays Varun Dhawan's father.

    He has also worked on online series such as The Test Case, Hey Prabhu!, Criminal Justice, Abhay, Bandish Bandits, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Made in Heaven.

