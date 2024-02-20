Entertainment

REVEALED! Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married on February 21, 2024, in Goa.

Celebs leave for the wedding

Many film industry superstars were spotted in Goa for another Bollywood wedding. Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky's wedding menus have made news.

Professional chef

It is reported that the couple has hired a professional chef to create the Indian and international menus.

Food for fitness-conscious guests

Fitness-conscious guests at the wedding will also be served dishes such as sushi.

Gluten and sugar-free dishes

The food is supposed to be primarily gluten-free and sugar-free and a distinct menu has been designed for fitness-conscious customers.

Eco-friendly wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are planning an eco-friendly wedding and have only sent e-invitation cards to all attendees.

Plant trees on at the wedding

No fireworks of any kind will be used at the wedding and it is also reported that the couple will plant trees at their wedding.

