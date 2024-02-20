REVEALED! Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu

Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married on February 21, 2024, in Goa.
Many film industry superstars were spotted in Goa for another Bollywood wedding. Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky's wedding menus have made news.
It is reported that the couple has hired a professional chef to create the Indian and international menus.
Fitness-conscious guests at the wedding will also be served dishes such as sushi.
The food is supposed to be primarily gluten-free and sugar-free and a distinct menu has been designed for fitness-conscious customers.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are planning an eco-friendly wedding and have only sent e-invitation cards to all attendees.
No fireworks of any kind will be used at the wedding and it is also reported that the couple will plant trees at their wedding.