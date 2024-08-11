Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Why Vanraj warned Meenu from meeting Anupamaa, Sagar; here's what happened next

Anupama, a television series on Star Plus, has received much positive feedback from viewers since it premiered in 2020. The program, which stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aurra Bhatnagar, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others, has consistently topped the TRP charts for a long period. The program recently took a 6-month hiatus, while the Shah family relocated to a new home. Kinjal is the sole carer for the children, while everyone else is preoccupied with their own life.

Anu and Babuji begin operating Asha Bhavan and care for Anuj. Anu goes to Ankush and Barkha to enquire about Aadhya's location. Conversely, much to the chagrin of Vanraj, Pakhi, and Toshu, Meenu begins to develop feelings for Sagar when he protects her from bullies.

Today's episode begins with Paritosh and Pakhi accusing Meenu. They claim Meenu is having an affair with Sagar and attempt to provoke Vanraj and Baa. When Baa learns about it, he is startled. Kinjal comes and asks what is going on, to which Paritosh responds. Kinjal calms Baa and instructs her to let Meenu confess the truth about her connection with Sagar. As Baa requests that Vanraj take action, he and Paritosh flee the house. Back at the Asha Bhavan, Anu encourages Meenu to tell Vanraj the truth after she expresses fear due to the ragging.

Nandita is then seen worrying over Indra, as Anu packs tiffins. They talk about how their catering business has not been increasing. Vanraj, on the other hand, warns Meenu not to repeat Pakhi and Paritosh's mistakes. While all of this is going on. Sagar considers Meenu and decides to stay away from the Shah family. Back at the Shah residence, Vanraj instructs Meenu to remain away from Sagar and Anupama. He informs her that she may either follow his wishes or return to the United States. Meenu resolves to do what Vanraj desires, and when Pakhi and Paritosh warn her, Kinjal arrives to console her.

As the episode ends, Anupama learns that Anuj avoided a disaster. Bala wants Anu to find Aadhya so that Anuj is secure. In the forthcoming episode of Anupama, Anu seeks Yashdeep's assistance in finding Aadhya. Aadhya attempts to contact someone and calls out for Anupama.

