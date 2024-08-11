Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Why Vanraj warned Meenu from meeting Anupamaa, Sagar; here's what happened next

    Anupamaa Update August 11: Watch for the major announcement in the first week of September, when the large electronics trade show begins. Expect updates on Tuesday, September 3 or Wednesday, September 4. 

    Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Why Vanraj warned Meenu from meeting Anupamaa, Sagar; here's what happened next RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Anupama, a television series on Star Plus, has received much positive feedback from viewers since it premiered in 2020. The program, which stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aurra Bhatnagar, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others, has consistently topped the TRP charts for a long period. The program recently took a 6-month hiatus, while the Shah family relocated to a new home. Kinjal is the sole carer for the children, while everyone else is preoccupied with their own life.

    Anu and Babuji begin operating Asha Bhavan and care for Anuj. Anu goes to Ankush and Barkha to enquire about Aadhya's location. Conversely, much to the chagrin of Vanraj, Pakhi, and Toshu, Meenu begins to develop feelings for Sagar when he protects her from bullies.

    Also Read: Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: 7 beauty secrets of Kim Kardashian' sister who just turned 27

    Today's episode begins with Paritosh and Pakhi accusing Meenu. They claim Meenu is having an affair with Sagar and attempt to provoke Vanraj and Baa. When Baa learns about it, he is startled. Kinjal comes and asks what is going on, to which Paritosh responds. Kinjal calms Baa and instructs her to let Meenu confess the truth about her connection with Sagar. As Baa requests that Vanraj take action, he and Paritosh flee the house. Back at the Asha Bhavan, Anu encourages Meenu to tell Vanraj the truth after she expresses fear due to the ragging.

    Nandita is then seen worrying over Indra, as Anu packs tiffins. They talk about how their catering business has not been increasing. Vanraj, on the other hand, warns Meenu not to repeat Pakhi and Paritosh's mistakes. While all of this is going on. Sagar considers Meenu and decides to stay away from the Shah family. Back at the Shah residence, Vanraj instructs Meenu to remain away from Sagar and Anupama. He informs her that she may either follow his wishes or return to the United States. Meenu resolves to do what Vanraj desires, and when Pakhi and Paritosh warn her, Kinjal arrives to console her. 

    Also Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer: Siblings turn enemies this time? Here's what new

    As the episode ends, Anupama learns that Anuj avoided a disaster. Bala wants Anu to find Aadhya so that Anuj is secure. In the forthcoming episode of Anupama, Anu seeks Yashdeep's assistance in finding Aadhya. Aadhya attempts to contact someone and calls out for Anupama.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya engagement: Actress shares video of her getting ready for her ceremony RBA

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya engagement: Actress shares video of her getting ready for her ceremony

    SHOCKING video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes old man at Locarno film festival red carpet; netizens say 'shame on you' RBA

    SHOCKING video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes old man at Locarno film festival red carpet; netizens say 'shame on you'

    77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan receives lifetime achievement award; video goes viral RBA

    77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan receives lifetime achievement award; video goes viral

    FACT CHECK! Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's FAKE video announcing divorce becomes hot topic once again RBA

    FACT CHECK! Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's FAKE video announcing divorce becomes hot topic once again

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kissing, intimate scenes with Hrithik and Ranbir: 'Knew it would be discussed..' RKK

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kissing, intimate scenes with Hrithik and Ranbir: 'Knew it would be discussed..'

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh news: 12 passengers jump out of train in panic as men operate fire extinguisher AJR

    UP news: 12 passengers jump out of train in panic as men operate fire extinguisher

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max release date OUT: Know price, display, colours, processor and more RBA

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max release date OUT: Know price, colors and more

    Kerala government allocates Rs. 50 crore to SupplyCo for Paddy procurement; Read on ATG

    Kerala government allocates Rs. 50 crore to SupplyCo for Paddy procurement; Read on

    football Dani Olmo: 5 interesting facts about Barcelona's new signing scr

    Dani Olmo: 5 interesting facts about Barcelona's new signing

    Kanchipuram saree: 7 types of slik saree to buy THIS festival season RBA EAI

    Kanchipuram saree: 7 types of slik saree to buy THIS festival season

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon