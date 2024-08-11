Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: 7 beauty secrets of Kim Kardashian' sister who just turned 27

    Kylie Jenner turned 27: Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1997. The American reality TV celebrity, socialite, and entrepreneur just turned 27. She is a global beauty icon and has garnered attention not only for her entrepreneurial ventures but also for her flawless beauty regimen. Here are seven beauty secrets that Kylie swears by.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kylie Jenner starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, and the Hulu reality television series The Kardashians from 2022 forward. She often shares bikini images on Instagram. She posted this in July to promote her label. When Kylie Jenner is not performing brand photoshoots, she is busy attending fashion shows and red-carpet events in high-fashion attire. 

    article_image2

    Skincare comes first

    Kylie emphasises the significance of skincare as the cornerstone of her beauty routine. She diligently cleanses her skin twice a day to remove makeup and pollutants. Her routine consists of a moisturising cleanser, toner, and moisturiser. She also uses serums and treatments such as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to keep her skin looking radiant and youthful.

    article_image3

    Sun Protection

    One of Kylie's best beauty secrets is her dedication to sun protection. She never goes without sunscreen, even on gloomy days. Because sun exposure can promote premature ageing, Kylie uses broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. She frequently incorporates products with built-in SPF into her cosmetic regimen to ensure she is constantly covered.

    article_image4

    Full, lush lips

    Kylie's distinctive pout is enhanced with a blend of Kylie Cosmetics lip pencils and glosses. She delicately overlines her lips to give the appearance of larger lips. She also uses lip scrubs daily to keep her lips nice and nourished. Kylie's favourite tones are creams and pinks that match her skin tone.

    article_image5

    Flawless Foundation

    Achieving a perfect complexion is essential to Kylie's cosmetics look. She starts with a primer to create a smooth base before applying a medium to full coverage foundation. She mixes it well to prevent any hard lines. Kylie sets her makeup with a translucent powder, which reduces shine and keeps her makeup in place all day.

    article_image6

    Bold Eyes

    Kylie enjoys using bright eye makeup to draw attention to her eyes. She frequently opts for smokey eye makeup, combining matte and shimmer eyeshadows. She uses eyeliner down her lash line to create drama and then layers on volumising mascara. Kylie often wears fake lashes to augment her natural lashes for a more dramatic look.

    article_image7

    Defined brows

    Thanks to her rigorous grooming and filling procedures, Kylie's brows are constantly in perfect shape. She fills sparse areas with a brow pencil or powder, staying true to her brows' natural contour. Kylie also sets her brows with a clear or coloured brow gel to keep them in place all day.

    article_image8

    Healthy Hair Care

    Kylie takes excellent care of her hair, keeping it healthy despite repeated colour changes. She utilises nutritious shampoos, conditioners, and weekly deep conditioning treatments. Kylie avoids heat style and applies heat protectants as much as possible. She also uses hair treatments and oils to keep her hair shiny and strong.

    article_image9

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner's beauty secrets indicate her distinctive appearance, which results from a regular skincare, makeup, and hair care routine. Anyone who follows these techniques may acquire a comparable degree of attractiveness and confidence. 

    article_image10

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Last year, Kylie Jenner attended Schiaparelli's presentation in Paris in what may be one of her most glitzy outfits to date. She donned a plunging, sequin-covered white gown with a backless design, floor-skimming length, and a literal keyhole-shaped cutout.

    article_image11

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    It's no secret that Kylie Jenner adores showing off her stunning physique in brightly coloured bikinis. In July 2023, she shared a series of poolside photos wearing a strapless green bikini.

