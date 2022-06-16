Malaika Arora trolled for being rude to fans, but was she impolite? Watch this

Malaika Arora has been widely chastised on social media for her 'rude' interaction with a fan. ‘Kitne Photo Loge’: Malaika Arora snapped at the fan

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood superstar, is frequently in the news for her fashion statements or rigorous gym programme. She is frequently seen going out of the gym, and her supporters are typically photographed with her. However, things went badly when a fan found Malaika in a bad mood. She snarled at a fan who attempted to take many selfies with her.



According to an Instagram group called Instant Bollywood, admirers swarmed Malaika Arora as she exited a Mumbai gym. Her outfit consists of black spaghetti, shorts, and blue headgear. A fan asks for one more selfie with her as she goes into her car in the video, and she is irritated.



She snaps out saying, “Kitna photo loge? Abhi aapne liya ek (How many photos will you click? You just clicked one). However, she ultimately relents saying, “Achha le lo (Ok Take one more)" The fan could click another selfie with her. Watch the viral video.

However, the actress has been strongly criticised on social media for her apparent ‘rude’ behaviour with the fan, with many calling her out for being arrogant and snooty. Some said she had no problem posing multiple times for the paparazzi but created a scene when a fan asked her for a second selfie.

On the other hand, the actress has been heavily chastised on social media for her 'rude' behaviour with the fan, with many accusing her of being arrogant and snobby.



Some speculated that she had no trouble posing for the cameras many times but that she caused a stir when a fan requested for a second selfie. Also Read: Disha Patani oozes hotness in these latest cleavage flaunting selfies in bikini