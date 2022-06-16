Lightyear Box Office Prediction: Pixar's film expected to open with a bang

Ahead of Lightyear’s theatrical release on Friday, June 17, take a look at the box office expectations that have been set with the Pixar and Disney film.

After the out-of-the-box success of the 'Toy Story' film series in 2020, Disney and Pixar are officially releasing a solo film featuring 'Buzz Lightyear', an animated character that has been voiced by Chris Evans. The film is one of the most talked-about films of 2022. This film is also going to be a huge project for Pixar and Disney, especially in terms of money since the makers have already spent crores of rupees on the production.

Made with modern animation techniques, 'Lightyear' is going to be the biggest bet at the box office for Pixar Animation Studio in the year 2022. So, before the release of the film, here are the factors that will play a role in the film's collection along with the amount it is expected to make at the box office.

Mega budget movie: Pixar's animated science-fiction action-adventure drama 'Lightyear' is a huge budget film. According to reports, 'Lightyear' has cost Disney and Pixar about $200 million, which does not include the cost of print and advertisements. It is one of the most expensive Hollywood films to release this year along with 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Lightyear is produced under the production banners of Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform 'Disney+Hotstar' after its theatrical release.

How successful will the film be at the box office: Being such a mega-budget film and the buzz the film is getting amongst the audience, the makers of 'Lightyear' are expecting a good run in theatres. According to initial reports and estimates, Lightyear is expected to gross over $100 million in its first weekend. Made with a mega-budget of $200 million, the film is estimated to earn a lifetime gross of around $800 million to $1 billion worldwide. The box office estimates of 'Lightyear' are based on the box office performance of the last three 'Toy Story' films. If it doesn't live up to the expectations, it will be a negative sign for solo films based on Toy Story characters.

