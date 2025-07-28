The release dates for the Head Over Heels finale—episodes 11 and 12—are now confirmed, with episodes dropping on July 28 and 29, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting dramatic turns including spirit possession shifts, emotional sacrifices, and a reunion.

K-drama lovers set your calendars; episodes 11 and 12 of the supernatural romance Head Over Heels will air on tvN on July 28 and 29, 2025, at 8:50 PM KST. It will be available for international streaming on Amazon Prime Video soon after the broadcast with English subtitles.

Head Over Heels Finale Episode Release

At the core of the drama unfolds the story of Park Seong-ah, a high school shaman known as Fairy Cheon Ji, and Bae Gyeon-woo, a new transfer student cursed to die in 21 days. Seong-ah undertakes the dangerous mission of changing his fate, collaborating with Bong-soo, the unexpected spirit who possesses Gyeon-woo to comply with his survival.

The stakes became even higher in the past few episodes: Gyeon-woo started seeing ghosts, entered an archery tournament under the fading curse of Yeom-hwa, and evermore was influenced by Bong-soo's spirit, while Seong-ah's very health began to waver from the strain of keeping him safe.

Expected Twists in Episode 11

A daring forest chase: Seong-ah asks Bong-soo out on a date, only to disappear, forcing him into a turmoil of running through the woods to save her from Yeom-hwa's threat.

In-between rituals: Yeom-hwa may wish to kill Seong-ah and through her altered fate bind herself to Bong-soo's spirit, thus tipping the balance of power among the characters.

Finale Forecasts: What to Expect in Episode 12?

The finale guarantees intergalactic tensions with high emotional stakes:

Possession reversal: Bong-soo's spirit may translocate from Gyeon-woo's body to Seong-ah's, leaving her transformed and emotionally distant.

Time leap & roles reversed: Flashing forward three years may find Gyeon-woo turned to a ghost hunter protecting Seong-ah—transforming the dynamic of their relationship altogether.

With the series racing toward its end, unresolved arcs take the center stage—will Gyeon-woo remain under Bong-soo's spirit? Can Seong-ah stand up to Yeom-hwa and not lose herself? With only two episodes left, the story is now centered on fate, sacrifice, and love's endurance against supernatural odds.