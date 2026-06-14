Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt birthday note for his wife, Kirron Kher, reflecting on their 52-year-long journey. In his post, he expressed gratitude for her presence, strength, and integrity, calling their bond a silent learning experience.

Actor Anupam Kher marked his wife and actor Kirron Kher's birthday with an emotional and deeply personal note shared on social media, reflecting on a relationship that spans more than five decades.

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In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on the occasion of her birthday, Anupam Kher looked back on their long association, which began in their theatre days. He noted the depth of their journey together and the different phases of their relationship over the years.

Anupam Kher's Emotional Post

"I have known you for almost 52 years now!! Many of those years as an admirer, many as a friend, and almost 41 years as a husband," Kher wrote, sharing a photograph of the couple.

He further reflected on the quiet nature of learning through relationships and the lasting influence of his wife on his life and values. "The fascinating thing about learning is that it happens silently. You often discover what you have learned from a person many years later. And when I look back, I realize how much I have learned from you, not through words, but through the way you have lived your life," he added.

Kher concluded his message with gratitude and affection. "Thank you for being in my life, for your strength, your integrity, your friendship, and for simply being you. We will have a wonderful birthday together. Love and prayers always!! Anupam" Dearest Kirron, Happy Birthday to you.❤️ May God bless you with all the happiness in the world, and a long, healthy and peaceful life. I have known you for almost 52 years now!! Many of those years as an admirer, many as a friend, and almost 41 years as a husband.🥹😍 Life… pic.twitter.com/wZT1EMfHwC -- Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2026

A Journey of Companionship

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are among Bollywood's widely recognized couples. They have been married since August 26, 1985. Both began their careers in theatre before moving into mainstream cinema.

Kirron Kher also served as a Member of Parliament for the BJP, representing Chandigarh from 2014 to 2024.

The couple first met in the 1970s during their theatre days in Chandigarh and have often spoken publicly about their long companionship.

In late 2020, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam Kher supported her through treatment and during her recovery period. She later returned to public life and television appearances after successfully fighting the illness.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is busy with the shows of his latest play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'.

'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' stars Kher alongside actress Swaroop Sampat and has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. The musical features compositions by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut. Lyrics for the production have been penned by Kausar Munir, while singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi have lent their voices to the play. The production has also received appreciation from members of the film and theatre fraternity. (ANI)