Alia Bhatt shared new stills from her upcoming action film 'Alpha', showcasing her intense look. With just a week until its July 3 release, fan excitement is high. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Countdown to 'Alpha' Begins with New Stills

As the days count down to the release of 'Alpha', actor Alia Bhatt has unveiled fresh stills from the upcoming action thriller, giving fans another glimpse of her fierce on-screen avatar. With just a week left before the film arrives in cinemas, the actor shared two new images from the YRF Spy Universe film on social media. Alia shared pictures along with a caption that read, "7 days to go. #Alpha releasing in cinemas from July 3." The pictures feature the 'Raazi' actor in an intense action-ready look, continuing the promotional campaign for the film ahead of its theatrical release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

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Fans, in no time, chimed in the comment section to express excitement about watching Alia in a full-fledged action role. One user commented, "The countdown has officially begun. Can't wait to watch Alia own the big screen," while another wrote, "7 days to go! So ready to watch Alia redefine what a female action hero looks like."

'Alpha' Trailer and Cast Details

The new stills come days after the makers released the official trailer of 'Alpha'. The trailer introduces Alia's character, Sita, whose name is given by Bobby Deol's character in reference to her mother, Janaki. The trailer also showcases several large-scale action sequences led by Alia, while Sharvari appears as a mysterious woman whom Sita initially struggles to trust before the two join forces for a dangerous mission. Anil Kapoor is also seen in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol plays the film's primary antagonist. The trailer ends with a brief glimpse of a mystery character, whose identity has not been revealed, prompting speculation among fans that it could be Hrithik Roshan. Only the character's green eyes are shown in the closing moments. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. (ANI)