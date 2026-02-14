Anupam Kher's film 'Tanvi The Great' had a special screening for students and teachers of Jamnabai Narsee School. Kher expressed gratitude, stating that when young minds connect with a story, its purpose is fulfilled.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher's film 'Tanvi The Great' was recently watched by the students and teachers of Jamnabai Narsee School at a special screening. On Saturday, Anupam took to Instagram and expressed his happiness on meeting "young minds" who "connected with the story."

"We are deeply touched and truly grateful to the students, teachers, the respected Principal, and the Trustees #JamnabaiNarseeSchool for taking the time to watch Tanvi The Great. Your appreciation, your thoughtful responses, and the love you have shown the film mean more to us than words can express. When young minds and guiding mentors connect with a story, it gives the film a life far beyond the screen," Kher wrote. He added, "TANVI THE GREAT continues to grow because of hearts like yours -- hearts that believe in love, courage, kindness, and goodness. If the film has inspired even one student to stand taller, dream bigger, or be kinder, our purpose has been fulfilled. Thank you for embracing the film and for carrying its message forward. Jai Ho! #SchoolScreenings #MagicOfTanvi With gratitude and warmth,Team Tanvi The Great." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUuZ1-fgrlz/?hl=en

About 'Tanvi The Great' and its accolades

'Tanvi The Great,' directed by actor Anupam Kher, features Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles.

It has received praise internationally, having been screened at major festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special screenings at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune. (ANI)