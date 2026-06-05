Anupam Kher penned a love-filled birthday wish for his mother Dulari on Instagram, calling her 'God's most beautiful blessing' and crediting his success to her teachings, values, and prayers. He shared precious family pictures.

Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Actor Anupam Kher has dedicated a heartwarming and love-filled birthday wish for his mother Dulari. Kher shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, featuring precious family moments with his mother, brother Raju Kher, late father Pushkarnath Kher, and others. Wishing his mother, Kher wrote, "You are God's most beautiful blessing in our lives. Your love, your sacrifices, your teachings, your patience, and your spirit of standing strong in every situation have inspired me throughout my life. You didn't just give me birth; you taught me how to live. Respecting others, never losing courage in difficult times, and remaining humble in success--I have learned all of this from you. Whatever I am today, and whatever love and respect I have received, is largely due to your prayers, the values you instilled in me, and your blessings. Your dedication and your faith stand behind every success of mine."

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Counting himself lucky to be born to his mother, Kher further prayed for his mother's healthy and long life. "May God grant you a long, healthy, happy, and love-filled life. And if the cycle of rebirth is real, may I have the privilege of being your child in every lifetime. Happy Birthday, Mom! You are the sweetest mother in the world," he concluded. Anupam Kher, who shares a deep bond with his mother, frequently shares candid updates, garnering an affectionate fan base.

Lessons from Mom Dulari

In an interaction with ANI, Khe once spoke about the biggest lessons he has learned from his mother. Talking about her influence on his life, he said that she taught him "patience and tolerance." "My mother got married at the age of 16, so she is 18 years older than me. Yesterday, Harman ji typed a birthday wish for me, and Boman ji had also come, so he was singing an English song. My mother was clapping as if she went to rock bands and parties every day. I think if you have the blessings of your parents over your head, what could be greater than that?" Kher told ANI.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher's latest play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'. 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' stars Kher alongside actress Swaroop Sampat and has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. The musical features compositions by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut. Lyrics for the production have been penned by Kausar Munir, while singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi have lent their voices to the play. The production has also received appreciation from members of the film and theatre fraternity. (ANI)