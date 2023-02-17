Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie'

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off the highly-anticipated MCU Phase 5. Paul Rudd gave a fantastic performance as the Ant-Man in his expandable black and red suit with Evangeline Lilly in her yellow-suited Hope Van Dyne, also known as the Wasp, unite for a third solo run.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    After a long wait, the ardent Marvel fans witnessed the solid introduction and start-off to MCU's Phase 5. Overall, the film from the trailer looked fabulous and stunning. Now that the film has released globally today, the netizens and ardent Marvel fans who expected something more exceptional are weighing in on the film based on its captivating and adrenaline-filled storyline and performances. They are giving it mixed reviews. But even then, many have agreed that this one is faring much better than other Marvel films, when in context to the prequels, characters, compelling storyline, and visuals.

    Based on fan reactions on Twitter today, the film was power-packed and had a blend of action, fantasy, adventure, a war between good and evil, emotional backstory, stellar performances, outstanding graphics and VFX work, brilliant visuals, and remarkable cinematography.

    ALSO READ: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer OUT - Fans laud 'most solid storyline in MCU'

    "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #AntManAndTheWasp this was a pretty good movie. What can I say without spoiling it. Hmmm! It was fun to watch. Seeing the whole family fight together in the quantum realm was awesome. I expected a bit more, but it was entertaining," said a fan. "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania tells a fascinating story. It is important film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it introduces a new, powerful villain. Though some scenes are impressive, it also gives a been-there-done-that kind of feeling," said a fan. "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was wild ride. This Franchise will always have a special place in my heart! Jonathan Majors is a force in this film. I expected nothing less!! #Kang #AntMan #AntManAndTheWasp," a fan added. "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was a wild and crazy ride and made for a good time at the cinema. Jonathan Majors (as #KangTheConqueror) and Michelle Pfeiffer (as #JanetVanDyne) are the undisputed standouts. MCU Phase 5 promises to be INSANE," adds a fan.

    ALSO READ: Marvel's awaited 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' new poster out; fans say, 'Nailing it with this poster'

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
