Actor Ansiba Haasan appeared before police for an investigation into her complaint against Tini Tom. She alleged Tom made communal remarks against her, which she learned from actress Neena Kurup, and expressed disappointment with AMMA's inaction.

Ansiba Haasan questioned by police

Actor Ansiba Haasan, the former joint secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), appeared before the Kadavanthra police station as part of a preliminary investigation into a complaint filed by her against actor Tini Tom. The Drishyam actor had recently lodged a complaint over alleged communal remarks and derogatory comments made by actor Tini Tom against her.

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Alleges personal score and communal remarks

Addressing the media, Haasan alleged that Tini Tom made "communal remarks" against her to settle a "personal" score with her. However, the actor also revealed that she didn't hear the remarks directly from Tini Tim but was informed about the same from her fellow actress Neena Kurup. Ansiba Haasan said, "The remarks in question were communal in nature and were used to settle personal scores. It was actress Neena Kurup who heard them directly and informed me about the incident. Some people are asking why I am speaking about something I did not hear myself and whether Neena Kurup could have misunderstood it. But I see no reason why an artist like Neena Kurup would make up such an allegation."

Expresses disappointment with AMMA

The actress also expressed her dissapointment with the AMMA organisation for not taking appropriate action against its committee member despite the complaint. She continued, "Tiny Tom directly used abusive language against her. I do not know how many people are willing to come forward as witnesses, but Neena Kurup has already filed a complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). I am not even sure whether the accused has been treated as such by the organisation. Despite the complaint, Tiny Tom, against whom the allegation has been raised, continues to remain in the same committee."

On the work front, Ansiba Haasan was last seen in the film 'Drishyam 3'. It starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie recieved positive response at the box office.