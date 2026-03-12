Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan expressed deep grief over the passing of a close friend in a blog post, writing 'one by one they all leave.' He also concluded KBC 17 and has films like Kalki 2898 AD and the Brahmastra sequel lined up.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is mourning the passing of his close friend and expressed deep grief. In a blog post, Big B shared the news of his friend's passing, mourning that "one by one they all leave."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"lost another very dear friend .. one filled with immense affection and humour .. a force to reckon with in any situation .. always finding a way out of the most difficult .. a smile on his face ever .. just cannot imagine he is gone," he wrote.

On the work front

The 'Piku' actor though refrained from sharing further details about his late friend. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently concluded the end of the latest season of his popular quiz show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17'. As the show wrapped up, the veteran actor spoke from the heart and thanked the audience for standing by him and the show over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sonytvofficial Sharing his gratitude, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Apne jeevan ka ek tehahi ji haan, one third of my life, se zyaada hissa aap sab ke saath bitana, mere liye bahot he saubhagya ki baat hai. Jab Jab maine iss manch se kaha hai ke hum aarahe hain ke aap sab ne khuli bahaaon se mera swagat kiya hai."

"Jab main hasaa hoon toh aap hasse hain, jab meri aakhein num hui hain toh aapke bhi aankhon se aansu bahe hain. Aap mere saath iss safar mein bhagidaar bante rahe hain, Aarambh se lekar anth tak. Aap hain toh ye khel hai, aur ye khel hai toh hum hain. Bahot bahot dhanyavaad aapka," he added.

Upcoming Films

The actor also has an exciting lineup of films, including the much-awaited sequels to 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)