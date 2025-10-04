- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Photos: Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar's Engagement Ceremony was All Family Affair
Inside Photos: Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar's Engagement Ceremony was All Family Affair
Anshula Kapoor has finally posted stunning photos from her engagement to Rohan Thakkar. Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others were spotted enjoying her special day.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's sister, got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on October 2. Her father, Boney Kapoor, hosted a modest engagement ceremony at his Bandra home, and the whole Kapoor clan was spotted there. Two days later, Anshula finally revealed official images from the 'Gor Dhana', or engagement ceremony.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
She uploaded gorgeous images with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and their father, Boney Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor were also included in the stunning images.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
Anshula's homage to her late mother, Mona Shourie, was a particularly moving moment throughout the celebration. She honoured her mother by reserving a seat next to her and placing a framed portrait of her there.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
Anshula wrote in her caption that she felt her late mother's presence on that memorable day. Anshula also had an emotional moment with her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor, as shown in one of the photos she shared on social media.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
Meanwhile, in one ecstatic shot, Boney Kapoor blesses the newly engaged pair, Anshula and Rohan.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
A lovely group shot showed the complete Kapoor family together. Sonam stood with Anshula and Rohan, while Arjun and Karan Boolani posed in the front. Shikhar Pahariya was spotted close to Janhvi, while Shanaya, Jahaan, and Rhea Kapoor were also present in the happy shot.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
Another candid snapshot shows Anshula dancing with her father, Boney Kapoor, while another shows her posing with her sisters Janhvi and Khushi.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
In her caption, Anshula wrote, “02/10/2025 This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favorite words have always been “Always and Forever" – and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these."
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
She further added, “A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha."
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
In an Instagram video, Arjun Kapoor is seen chatting with the paparazzi while doing his big brother responsibilities at his sister Anushula's special occasion.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
He meekly stood before the camera and asked the photographers to maintain proper decorum so that the building's occupants would not bedisturbed.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar
Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app in 2022. In July of this year, Rohan proposed to Anshula in Central Park, New York.