A devoted fan of veteran actor Annu Kapoor, Pawan Gupta, travelled from Bareilly to Mumbai to fulfil his long-standing dream of meeting the star. The actor was deeply touched by the gesture, which he said reflected genuine affection and respect.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently met a devoted fan who travelled from Bareilly to Mumbai to fulfil his long-standing wish of meeting the actor, highlighting the deep connection audiences often share with their favourite artistes.

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Fan's Dream Comes True

Fans are often known for their unwavering admiration, going to great lengths and waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. In a similar instance, Pawan Gupta, a resident of Bareilly, journeyed to Mumbai with the sole aim of meeting Annu Kapoor, a dream he had cherished for years.

Speaking to ANI, elated Pawan Gupta shared that he had wanted to meet the 'Mr. India' actor for many years, and finally, that long-awaited dream had come true. He shared that years ago, he heard Annu Kapoor on the radio, and the warmth in his words made him feel a deep connection, giving him the firm belief that one day they would meet.

"Now that I have met him, I feel completely satisfied, and my heart is filled with joy," Pawan Gupta said. Responding to the gesture, Annu Kapoor said that such moments are deeply touching for any artist. He remarked that when someone travels from afar just to meet you, it reflects genuine affection and respect. The actor said that witnessing such affection fills the heart with gratitude, but he also emphasised that admiration for any artist or public figure should always remain balanced.

Annu Kapoor Calls for Peace on Eid

Earlier on Thursday, on the occasion of Eid, Annu Kapoor extended his heartfelt greeting to all, while calling for peace and an end to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said, "I would like to wish all a very happy and blessed Eid." He highlighted the importance of the festival as a time for reflection, harmony and goodwill.

The actor also expressed concern over the escalating war in West Asia, urging world powers and parties involved to halt the hostilities. "While people everywhere are struggling with hunger, weapons keep flowing. We must bring this war to an end. To everyone involved, I make a heartfelt appeal: whatever your reasons, be they religious, geographical, or geopolitical, this conflict is a severe threat to all of us. It's time to stop, here and now," Annu Kapoor urged. (ANI)