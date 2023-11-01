Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Annapoorani teaser out: Nayanthara- starrer is mix of food, fun and emotions, to release on THIS date

    'Annapoorani- The Goddess of Food' is a psychological action thriller flick which stars Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, and Rahul Bose in key proles. 

    Following the enormous success of her debut Hindi film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara is currently working on her highly anticipated forthcoming film 'Annapoorani- The Goddess of Food'. Her 75th film marks a significant milestone in her illustrated career and will be released in theaters on December 01, 2023. Zee Studios South took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the poster of the film.

    The poster

    Sharing the poster they wrote, "Lady Superstar #Nayanthara arrives as #Annapoorani - releasing in cinemas worldwide December 1st! Food, fun, emotion and more awaits you on the big screens!"

    The teaser

    The producers also chose to release a trailer for the upcoming film, which drove fans into a frenzy. The brief footage provides an insight into Nayanthara's character. The video starts with a conventional and religious household, followed by the actress reading a Business Management book. As the film progresses, it is revealed that the recipe for Chicken Kebab is buried inside the management book, which the actress can be seen reading. This intriguing detail has attracted the interest of moviegoers because the film appears promising and may give a unique plot.

    About 'Annapoorani- The Goddess of Food'

    Nilesh Krishnaa directs 'Annapoorani' and the film is set in Chennai and Trichy and looks like it would fascinate audiences with its plot and performances. The film is a psychological action thriller flick which stars Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, and Rahul Bose in key parts, with Vinoth Kishan, Vijayalakshmi, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azhagam Perumal, and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

