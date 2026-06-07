Anna Faris was shocked to learn from Marlon and Shawn Wayans that Melissa Joan Hart was originally supposed to play her iconic role of Cindy Campbell in 'Scary Movie', admitting she had no idea Hart was in contention for the part.

Actor Anna Faris was left surprised after learning that fellow '90s star Melissa Joan Hart had been considered for the role of Cindy Campbell in the original 'Scary Movie', according to People.

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How Faris Secured the Role

During an interview, Faris asked franchise creators Marlon and Shawn Wayans if there was "ever a celebrity that desperately wanted to be in a 'Scary Movie,' but you had to hit them with a hard no?" Responding to the question, Marlon Wayans revealed, "Melissa Joan Hart. She was supposed to play Anna's part." A visibly shocked Faris replied, "She's good!" while admitting that she had no idea Hart had been in contention for the role.

Marlon further shared that it was filmmaker Keenen Ivory Wayans, co-creator of the first 'Scary Movie', who strongly supported Faris after seeing her audition, according to People. "Keenan was like, 'I saw this young lady Anna Faris, and it really feels like that's our Cindy,'" Marlon recalled. Joking about the casting decision, he told Faris, "So, you took Melissa Joan Hart's job! Good job, Anna. Way to go. Taking food out of another white lady's mouth." Shawn Wayans joined in the banter, saying with a laugh, "We see the way you do it."

'Scary Movie 6' Marks Franchise Return

Faris went on to become one of the franchise's defining stars, appearing in five of the six 'Scary Movie' films alongside Regina Hall, who portrayed the fan-favourite character Brenda Meeks. The latest instalment, 'Scary Movie 6', marks the return of Faris and Hall to their iconic roles. Marlon and Shawn Wayans also reprise their characters, Shorty and Ray, according to People.

Described as a reboot of the long-running parody franchise, 'Scary Movie 6' takes aim at modern horror hits. Marlon previously hinted that films such as 'Longlegs', 'Get Out', 'Nope' and 'Sinners' could be referenced in the new movie. "We got the gloves off. We're going R. We're going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavor that we gave on the first one," Marlon told People in March 2025.

'Scary Movie 6', which also features Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Olivia Rose Keegan, Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Jon Abrahams and Anthony Anderson, was released on June 5. (ANI)