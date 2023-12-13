Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': Was Bobby Deol supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor? Scene to be shown on Netflix version

    Bobby Deol discusses deleted scenes from "Animal," hinting at a kissing moment with Ranbir Kapoor and justifying the controversial marital rape scene. Emphasizing the film's portrayal of familial love, Deol defends the scenes as necessary character depictions in the context of societal influence on cinema

    Bobby Deol recently shared insights into his character in the recent film "Animal," revealing details about a deleted kissing scene with Ranbir Kapoor's character and offering his perspective on the controversial marital rape scene in the movie.

    In an interview Bobby Deol explained that a crucial scene was omitted from the theatrical version of the film by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, Bobby hinted that this scene might be included in the longer Netflix release, which is expected to surpass the current 201-minute runtime. Describing Vanga's portrayal of the relationship between the two brothers, Bobby mentioned, "There are these two brothers; they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Bobby disclosed that a kissing moment between his character and Ranbir Kapoor's was initially included but later removed. He suggested that this scene might be part of the uncut Netflix version, quoting Vanga, who explained, "You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him (Ranbir Kapoor), and then you don’t give up, and he kills you." Despite the exclusion of the kiss, Bobby Deol praised Vanga's direction and emphasized the familial love portrayed in the movie.

    Responding to questions about the intimate final scene between his character Abrar and Ranbir's Ranvijay, Bobby explained that both families depicted in the film share affection, creating a sense of one big family. He discussed the suggestive scene, saying it was Sandeep's idea to convey Bobby's character's power, culminating in the shot of him unzipping.

    Bobby Deol also addressed the controversy surrounding the marital rape scene in "Animal." When asked about its necessity, he defended its inclusion, stating that it was required to showcase the character's capabilities within a short span. He highlighted that actors portray characters reflecting real-life events, emphasizing that they are not promoting such actions. According to Bobby, the film's success is a testament to its role as entertainment rather than an endorsement of negative behaviors.

