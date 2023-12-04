'Animal': Swanand Kirkire criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's film, says "Indian cinema is being embarrassed..."

Despite its huge success at the box office Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" has become a subject of criticism due to its handling of sensitive topics like domestic abuse, cheating, misogyny and toxic masculinity. Numerous reviewrs and netizens have called it out for its glorification of sexism and violence against women. Amid these reviews, renowned lyricist and writer Swanad Kirkire took to X to articulate his unease and voice concerns about film's depiction of women, apprehensive about its potential consequences for the trajectory of Indian cinema.

In a sequence of tweets, Swanand conveyed his dissatisfaction with the film, commencing with a reference to earlier cinematic works that delved into women's issues, enriching his understanding of the opposite gender. He expressed in hindi, "Shantram's - Aurat, Gurudutt's - Saheb Biwi aur Ghulam, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's - Anupama, Shyam Benegal's Ankur and Bhumika, Ketan Mehta's Mirch Masala, Sudhir Mishra's Main Zinda Hoon, Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, Behal's Queen Sujit Sarkar Ki Piku etc, I have learned from many films in Indian cinema that women, their rights, and their autonomy should be respected, and despite understanding everything, there are still so many shortcomings in this age-old mindset. I don't know if I have succeeded or not, but I am still trying to improve myself consistently, thanks to the influence of cinema. Today, after watching 'Animal', I truly felt pity for the women of today's generation! A new kind of man has been created for you, who is even more terrifying, does not respect you as much, and considers subjugating, suppressing, and taking pride in it as his endeavor."

He additionally expressed dismay at the disconcerting scene of young women in movie theaters, offering applause and cheers while witnessing the on-screen mistreatment of Rashmika Mandanna's character, 'Geetanjali.' He said, " When you, the girls of today's generation were applauding Rashmika's beating in the cinema hall, I silently paid tribute to every thought of equality. I have come home, dejected, hopeless, and weak! In Ranveer's dialogue where he defines Alpha Male and says that those who cannot become an alpha male become poets to enjoy all the women, and start making promises to break the moon and stars. I am a poet! Do I have a place? Is there a place for me? A film is making a lot of money, and the glorious history of Indian cinema is becoming embarrassed! In my understanding, this film will redefine the future of Indian cinema in a new and dangerous direction!"

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" marks his second venture in Hindi cinema following 'Kabir Singh,' which, during its release, faced similar criticism for comparable reasons as 'Animal.' The movie features Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and other prominent actors in significant roles, and has amassed a staggering 201.53 crore in its opening weekend in India alone.

ALSO READ: Animal: Who is Charu Shankar? Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen mother who is just an year older to him