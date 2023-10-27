Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    New 'Satranga' track from 'Animal' showcases Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana in Karwa Chauth rituals, set to Arijit Singh's melodious voice. 

    New 'Satranga' track from 'Animal' showcases Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana in Karwa Chauth rituals, set to Arijit Singh's melodious voice.
    Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz after its first teaser release. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial teaser was praised by many critics and was well received by general audience. Recently, its romantic song "Hua Main" came out and immediately became a hit. 

    Now another track from the film "Satranga" featuring both actors has been released. With Arijit Singh's melodious vocals and Shreyas Puranik's musical direction it is a romantic yet sad track. Having a scene where Rashmika and Ranbir's characters can be seen performing Karwa Chauth rituals, it can be said that the song release timings are perfect as this year's "Karwa Chauth" is just in a few days.

    Animal is an upcoming action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, produced by T series and Cine 1 Studios is all set to hit theatres on 1st December. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana it also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in other roles.

    ALSO READ: Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

