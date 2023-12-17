'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor-starrer becomes highest grossing Indian Film in Australia, Canada; surpasses 'Pathan'

Animal has recently achieved a significant milestone by emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in both the Australian and Canadian markets, surpassing the previously held position by Pathaan. This triumph is particularly notable in Australia and Canada, where the film not only opened to record-breaking numbers but also sustained impressive box office performance throughout the weekdays. Notably, Animal has now claimed the coveted title of the all-time highest-grosser in these regions on the same day.

The success of Animal in Canada and Australia is attributed to the substantial growth witnessed in recent years for Indian films, especially in Canada. The film's positive portrayal of Punjabi characters, coupled with a standout musical composition featuring the chart-topping song "Arjan Velly," has resonated strongly with the Punjabi community globally, contributing to the enthusiastic response.

Examining the Canadian market, it is evident that it has tripled in size over the past five years. Padmaavat, which held the record for the highest grosser in 2018 with CAD 2.82 million, has seen a remarkable increase in the bar, now exceeding CAD 6 million. Animal is poised to further elevate this benchmark, with expectations of reaching a commendable CAD 7 million. This continued growth underscores the expanding appeal and influence of Indian cinema in international markets, with Animal standing as a prime example of this upward trajectory.

In the Australian market, Animal has emerged as the top-grossing Indian film, securing approximately AUD 4,750,000 in revenue over a span of 16 days. This places Animal ahead of Pathaan, which garnered AUD 4,720,991, and Jawan, with earnings totaling AUD 4,678,779. Baahubali: The Conclusion also holds a notable position, accumulating approximately AUD 4,500,000. RRR follows with a total of AUD 3,598,723.

Similarly, in the Canadian market, Animal has achieved remarkable success, accumulating approximately CAD 6,135,000 within the same 16-day timeframe. This surpasses the earnings of Pathaan, which recorded CAD 6,054,000, and Jawan, with earnings standing at CAD 5,277,000. Notably, Animal outperformed Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which earned CAD 3,280,000, and even surpassed the previous record holder, Padmaavat, which had earned CAD 2,823,000. The impressive box office figures reinforce Animal's status as a standout performer in both Australia and Canada.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade health update: Filmmaker friend shares actor to discharge on THIS date