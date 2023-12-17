Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shreyas Talpade health update: Filmmaker friend shares actor to discharge on THIS date

    Soham Shah, a close friend of Shreyas Talpade, offers a positive update on the actor's health post-heart attack. Talpade's condition is stable, and discharge is imminent, easing concerns.

    Earlier this week, Shreyas Talpade found himself hospitalized following a heart attack, which necessitated angioplasty. Presently, he is under the vigilant care of medical professionals, with reports suggesting that his health has stabilized. Heightened concerns surfaced, particularly considering his recent return from shooting the forthcoming film "Welcome To The Jungle." However, a reassuring update comes from Shreyas's friend and filmmaker, Soham Shah, who indicates that Shreyas is on track for discharge.

    As reported by Times of India, he said, "In all likelihood, he (Shreyas Talpade) is likely to be discharged Sunday night or Monday morning… I visited him on the same night he was taken to hospital and I was there today (Friday). It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with me, being back to himself."

    Praising Talpade's wife for her presence of mind he added, "He was filled with gratitude and blessings that he was timely taken care of. Thanks to his wife Deepti, who had amazing presence of mind and took the right decisions at the right time. They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived back, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic. Thank God he’s recovering well and everyone’s best wishes are with him."

    In addition, in a statement released on Friday on Instagram, Shreyas Talpade's wife provided assurance regarding the actor's condition, emphasizing its stability. Her note read, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

     

