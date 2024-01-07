Animal makers react to Javed Akhtar's remark on film, takes a dig at feminism; here's what they said

Javed Akhtar's recent reaction to the comment regarding Animal has elicited a response from Team Animal. The celebrated songwriter discussed the film's infamous 'lick my shoe' sequence. The said scene featured Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Team Animal has replied to claims made by writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar about the film's box office achievement. The film's official account on X labelled Akhtar and questioned his writing and comprehension of films. Animal's creators have responded to Javed Akhtar's recent veiled comment on the film. The film's official handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to the famed lyricist's views on Sunday.

Last week, Akhtar stated that if the film's famed "lick my shoe" line is successful at the box office, it is "dangerous." In response to the comment, Animal creators stated that if a woman had delivered the 'lick my shoe' conversation, it would have been lauded as feminism. Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri appeared in the scenario above.

Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE 🙃 & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it… — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) January 7, 2024

"Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said 'lick my shoe' then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period (sic)," tweeted the official handle of Animal on X.

Speaking at Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, the celebrated writer said in Hindi, "I believe it’s a testing time for the young filmmakers today as to what kind of characters they want to create that society will applaud. For instance, if there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super-duper hit, then that’s very dangerous."

Akhtar reportedly alluded to a scene in Animal in which Ranbir's character requests that Triptii Dimri's Zoya lick his shoe to show her devotion.

Without identifying Ranbir Kapoor's film, Akhtar said, "Nowadays, I feel that audiences bear a greater responsibility than filmmakers." The viewers must select what kind of films should be created and which should not be made. Also, what values and morals should be portrayed in our films, and what should be avoided, is entirely up to you. The ball is presently in the court of the audience."

Team Animal seems undaunted by the criticism and even had an enormous success gala in Mumbai on Saturday night, attended by Bollywood's who's who.