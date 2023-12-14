Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Animal: Know how much Triptii Dimri aka 'Bhabhi 2' got as fee in Ranbir Kapoor's film

    Triptii Dimri's salary in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is out. The actress's stellar performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film has become a national sensation.

    Animal Know how much Triptii Dimri aka 'Bhabhi 2' got as fee in Ranbir Kapoor's film RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Triptii Dimri has ruled hearts and headlines with the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Her on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is much adored. Do you know how much the actress was paid for her performance in the film as 'Zoya'? Triptii received Rs 40 lakh for her performance in Animal, according to a report in Lifestyle Asia. 

    With her outstanding performance in Animal, Triptii has become a national sensation. IMDb issued the weekly edition of the "Popular Indian Celebrities Feature" on Wednesday, and Triptii Dimri topped the list. Sandeep Reddy Vanga followed her. Other celebs on the list included Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor from The Archies, director Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani from Dunki, and Yash.

    Also Read: Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India

    It was previously reported that the actress has earned two million new Instagram followers in recent days. According to India Today, Triptii's follower count climbed by 32% in December 2023. The actress, who had 6 lakh fans till this month, now has 2.7 million. Triptii is followed by celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, and Kusha Kapila, among others.

    Also Read: Himanshi Khurana at Jagannath Puri: Actress goes on Char Dham Yatra with mother (Photos)

    About Animal
    The film Animal is about a man and his poisonous connection with his father. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the film, which depicts Vijay (Ranbir) as an anti-hero who will go to any extent to defend his father. Despite his attempts, he is unable to get the acceptance of his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor). His dysfunctional connection with his father has an influence on his relationship with his wife (Rashmika Mandanna).

    Several social media users have also accused the film of encouraging sexism and toxic masculinity. Despite this, the picture is doing quite well at the box office. At the Indian box office, it is getting close to Rs 500 crore.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 14's popular couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to breakup? Read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 14's popular couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to breakup? Read details

    Animal star Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list; leaving behind Suhana, Khushi RBA

    Animal star Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list; leaving behind Suhana, Khushi

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain will get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading misinformation and vulgar news RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading 'misinformation' and ‘vulgar’ news

    Animal Was Bobby Deol supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor? Scene to be shown on Netflix version ATG

    'Animal': Was Bobby Deol supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor? Scene to be shown on Netflix version

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar urges BJP to counsel MP Pratap Simha on pass issue vkp

    Parliament security breach: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar urges BJP to counsel MP Pratap Simha on pass issue

    Kerala: Migrant worker arrested for killing retired forest officer in Chalakkudy rkn

    Kerala: Migrant worker arrested for killing retired forest officer in Chalakkudy

    Bigg Boss 14's popular couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to breakup? Read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 14's popular couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to breakup? Read details

    Animal star Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list; leaving behind Suhana, Khushi RBA

    Animal star Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list; leaving behind Suhana, Khushi

    Kerala news live 14 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old-girl: Court to pronounce verdict today

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon